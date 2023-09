CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s soccer team defeated Columbia College 1-0 on Thursday night, September 14 at Houck Stadium on Emma Brune’s 2nd half goal.

Brune scored in the 70th minute to give the Redhawks the victory as they improved to 4-2-1 on the season.

