Semi crash blocking KY 131/Said Road in Reidland area

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 131/Said Road, in the Reidland area of McCracken County, is blocked by a crash involving a semi.

This is near the intersection of Greenfield Drive in the 400 block of Said Road between Reidland and Symsonia.

The roadway is expected to blocked until 11 a.m.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour by taking Bypass Road and Bryan Ford Road. Northbound trucks should detour by taking KY 348 West at Symsonia to KY 450/Oaks Road North. Caution is required

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash took down a utility pole along with some power lines, which will require repairs.

KYTC crews are working to remove the rig and McCracken County Rescue Squad helping with traffic control.

