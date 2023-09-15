Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Semi crash blocking KY 131/Said Road in Reidland area

KY 131/Said Road, in the Reidland area of McCracken County, is blocked by a crash involving a...
KY 131/Said Road, in the Reidland area of McCracken County, is blocked by a crash involving a semi.(WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 131/Said Road, in the Reidland area of McCracken County, is blocked by a crash involving a semi.

This is near the intersection of Greenfield Drive in the 400 block of Said Road between Reidland and Symsonia.

The roadway is expected to blocked until 11 a.m.

Passenger vehicles may self-detour by taking Bypass Road and Bryan Ford Road.  Northbound trucks should detour by taking KY 348 West at Symsonia to KY 450/Oaks Road North.  Caution is required

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash took down a utility pole along with some power lines, which will require repairs.

KYTC crews are working to remove the rig and McCracken County Rescue Squad helping with traffic control.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct

Latest News

The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Gordonville Fire Protection District crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State...
Crews respond to crash at Hwy. 25 & Rte. K intersection in Cape Girardeau County
Missouri Department of Transportation’s project engineer, Kevin Plott, said the work will start...
Upcoming improvements to Route 61 in Jackson to cause road closures, detours