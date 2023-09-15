Heartland Votes
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian spacecraft heading to International Space Station

In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko,...
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation Roscosmos, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, centre, Nikolai Chub, right, and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, left, crew members of the new mission to the International Space Station, ISS, attend a news conference behind a safety glass in Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The new Soyuz mission to the International Space Station is scheduled on Friday, Sept. 15.(Roscosmos space corporation, via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW (AP) — One American and two Russian space crew members blasted off Friday aboard a Russian spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on a mission to the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub lifted off on the Roscosmos Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft at 8:44 p.m. local time ( 1544 GMT, 11:44 a.m. EDT).

O’Hara will spend six months on the International Space Station while Kononenko and Chub will spend a year there. Neither O’Hara nor Chub have ever flown to space before, but they are flying with veteran cosmonaut Kononenko, who has made the trip four times already.

The trio should arrive at the space station after a flight of about three hours.

