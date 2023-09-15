Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Most Missourians have a bleak outlook on economy, survey finds

Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds.
Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 53% of Missouri voters who answered a recent SLU/YouGov poll said that the state’s economy is in “fair” condition, while 26% of them said it’s in “poor” condition. The numbers are even worse when asked about the U.S. economy.

Jeff Pinkerton, Director of Economic Research for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the data shows that the state’s economy is actually in a relatively strong position.

“I see a strong economy, and I would probably put it a little higher than fair,” Pinkerton said. “We’re off to a really good start on this ‘restart,’ if you will, as far as the economy is going. We’re adding a lot of jobs.”

Pinkerton noted that many jobs are materializing in more profitable industries, including manufacturing.

In August, General Mills announced an expansion in Joplin, and in June, Carlisle Construction Materials opened a new manufacturing facility in Sikeston.

Missouri’s unemployment rate is a whole percentage point below that of the U.S.

“I think we may be entering into a transition point because we’ve gone from a period where it’s a very, very tight labor market – the story has been businesses cannot find enough workers to grow their companies – and we’re starting to see that change a little bit,” Pinkerton said.

The change can be seen in the number of job openings across the state, which is starting to level off and even decrease.

There’s also more and more job turnover, another indication of a healthier job market.

“If quits are up, that means [those employees] feel they can leave a job for a higher paying job and competently find one,” Pinkerton said. “That’s starting to fade a little bit.”

Experts say everyday consumers can focus on two indicators to understand the economy’s health. The rate of job growth and the consumer price index, which tracks the inflation rate.

Those data will tell you how the economy is directly impacting consumers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct
Gordonville Fire Protection District crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State...
Crews respond to crash at Hwy. 25 & Rte. K intersection in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Fire Department offers practice agility test
Cape Girardeau Fire Department offers practice physical agility test
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the Missouri Department of Economic...
Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds
Most Missouri voters believe the state's economy is in "fair" or even "poor" condition
What's the condition of Missouri's economy?
The Missouri Treasurer’s Office is auctioning off unclaimed property with unique items up for...
Unclaimed property auction to take place in Cape Girardeau