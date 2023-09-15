More than $2.5 million awarded to Trigg County, Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - More than $2.5 million was awarded to Trigg County for various projects.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office on Friday, September 15, the money will help with the safe disposal of household hazardous waste, site and building development and expand access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses.

“Today’s announcements will provide Trigg County families with resources they need to thrive, including increased economic opportunity and access to high-speed internet to keep them connected to work, school, health care and more,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “I’ve always said that our people are our best investment, and with announcements like these, we are working to ensure every Kentucky family has every opportunity imaginable right in their hometown.”

On Friday, the governor presented $11,000 from the Energy and Environment Cabinet to the county for efforts to help residents safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

He also discussed an award to Trigg County from June that was part of more than $2.5 million awarded to further job creation and economic momentum in 11 counties.

The state is also providing $225,000 to the Trigg County Fiscal Court for its $450,000 project in partnership with the Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority to build a new wastewater pump station at the Interstate 24 Business Park.

The governor also announced a record $385 million investment to expand reliable high-speed internet access in 46 counties, or more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time.

According to the governor’s office, Friday’s awards are the result of a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Gov. Beshear in April 2021 that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.

