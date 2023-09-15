Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

More than $2.5 million awarded to Trigg County, Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday, Sept. 15 more than $2.5 million was awarded to Trigg...
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday, Sept. 15 more than $2.5 million was awarded to Trigg County for various projects.(Gray Media)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - More than $2.5 million was awarded to Trigg County for various projects.

According to a release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office on Friday, September 15, the money will help with the safe disposal of household hazardous waste, site and building development and expand access to high-speed internet for residents and businesses.

“Today’s announcements will provide Trigg County families with resources they need to thrive, including increased economic opportunity and access to high-speed internet to keep them connected to work, school, health care and more,” Gov. Beshear said in the release. “I’ve always said that our people are our best investment, and with announcements like these, we are working to ensure every Kentucky family has every opportunity imaginable right in their hometown.”

On Friday, the governor presented $11,000 from the Energy and Environment Cabinet to the county for efforts to help residents safely dispose of household hazardous waste.

He also discussed an award to Trigg County from June that was part of more than $2.5 million awarded to further job creation and economic momentum in 11 counties.

The state is also providing $225,000 to the Trigg County Fiscal Court for its $450,000 project in partnership with the Cadiz-Trigg County Industrial Development Authority to build a new wastewater pump station at the Interstate 24 Business Park.

The governor also announced a record $385 million investment to expand reliable high-speed internet access in 46 counties, or more than 42,600 homes and businesses for the first time.

According to the governor’s office, Friday’s awards are the result of a bipartisan agreement signed into law by Gov. Beshear in April 2021 that allocated $300 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
A Kennett woman was killed after her car was hit by a train in Pemiscot County on Thursday...
Woman killed in crash involving train
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville

Latest News

A woman died in a crash involving a train in Pemiscot County, Mo.
Woman dies in crash involving train in Pemiscot Co.
A train derailed and closed part of Highway P in Scott County, Mo. on Friday morning, Sept. 15.
Train derailment closes part of Hwy. P in Scott Co., Mo.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a Union Pacific train derailed on Hwy. P, just...
[VIDEO] Train derailment closes portion of Hwy. P in Scott County, Mo.
A train derailment closed a portion of Highway P in Scott County, Mo. on Friday, September 15.
Drone12: Scott Co., Mo. train derailment