KY 94 blocked by crash involving school bus in Fulton County

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Fulton County Emergency Management reports KY 94 is blocked by a crash involving a school bus just west of U.S. 51 in Fulton County.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash site is along KY 94 near the 28.8 mile marker between U.S. 51 and Johnson Road.

Students who were on the bus have been moved to a site where they can be picked up by their parents.

The blockage on KY 94 is estimated to last until around 6 p.m. Fulton County Emergency Management said they will provide additional information at a later time.

According to Murray High School Athletics, the football game Friday night will be rescheduled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Fulton County was set to play in Murray at 7 p.m.

