Group to present mall redevelopment proposal to Cape Girardeau city council

A group looking to redevelop West Park Mall will pitch the proposal to city leaders on Monday,...
A group looking to redevelop West Park Mall will pitch the proposal to city leaders on Monday, September 18.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group looking to redevelop West Park Mall will pitch the proposal to city leaders on Monday, September 18.

Developers are scheduled to go over the proposal, which includes tax incentives to help pay for the project, at the regular city council meeting at 5 p.m.

If approved, mall owners say tax incentives would allow them to recoup 18 percent of the $107 million project.

However, opponents call the proposal “a blank check.”

Members of the community will have time to comment before Monday’s vote.

