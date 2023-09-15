Heartland Votes
A great weekend to be outdoors

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 9/15/23
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday! We have had a great week of weather and the gorgeous conditions are going to continue into the weekend. Tonight is looking mostly clear with a calm breeze from the north. Headed into Saturday we are looking at chilly start with morning temperatures in the lower 50s. It won’t take long for the temperatures to reach back into the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Saturday night into Sunday another cold front will push through bringing some cloudy skies and a isolated rain chance early Sunday morning. Most of the Heartland will stay dry well into next week. Enjoy the nice temperatures and sunshine! We are tracking a slight increase in the humidity, warmer temperatures, and possibly some rain headed towards the middle of next week.

