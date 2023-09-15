Gorgeous weekend ahead

Heartland Votes
By Madeline Parker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good morning, Heartland, your Friday is looking fantastic. We are starting off the morning a bit chilly in some places, with upper 40s and lower 50s, but we should see plenty of sunshine that will help warm things up by the afternoon. Low humidity and low 80s for this afternoon so if you have any afternoon plans outdoors, it should be perfect. We’ll see cooler temperatures tonight, and Saturday looks to follow a similar pattern, but expect some partly cloudy skies. Overnight Saturday could see some showers into Sunday morning, but other than that the weekend looks great. By Tuesday we should see mid 80s again, with the mornings warming to the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

