Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Fantastic looking Friday

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 9/15
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Our pleasant pattern of warm days and cool nights continues.

There could be a few patches of light to dense fog this morning, but this will clear shortly after sunrise.

You may also need a jacket with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today is looking fantastic with mild afternoon highs in upper 70s to low 80s, with low humidity.

Skies will be mostly sunny, too.

Conditions are also looking nearly perfect for Heartland Football Friday.

Temps will start to dip into the low 70s to upper 60s this evening and continue to drop into the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

Mild afternoon highs in the low 80s continue into the weekend, but expect partly-cloudy skies on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday.

Isolated, light showers are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but for the most part we will remain dry for the next several days.

Afternoon highs and humidity will gradually increase a bit.

As of right now, our next chance for rain will hold off until at least the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct
Gordonville Fire Protection District crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State...
Crews respond to crash at Hwy. 25 & Rte. K intersection in Cape Girardeau County

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Gorgeous weekend ahead
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Pleasant weekend ahead
The cool and comfortable conditions are going to continue through Friday and into the weekend.
First Alert: Early fall-like pattern continues
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook