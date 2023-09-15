First Alert: Fantastic looking Friday

(KFVS) - Our pleasant pattern of warm days and cool nights continues.

There could be a few patches of light to dense fog this morning, but this will clear shortly after sunrise.

You may also need a jacket with wake-up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today is looking fantastic with mild afternoon highs in upper 70s to low 80s, with low humidity.

Skies will be mostly sunny, too.

Conditions are also looking nearly perfect for Heartland Football Friday.

Temps will start to dip into the low 70s to upper 60s this evening and continue to drop into the low to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

Mild afternoon highs in the low 80s continue into the weekend, but expect partly-cloudy skies on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday.

Isolated, light showers are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but for the most part we will remain dry for the next several days.

Afternoon highs and humidity will gradually increase a bit.

As of right now, our next chance for rain will hold off until at least the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.