Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

East Perry Community Fair set to kick off Sept. 22

Paul Ruehlings & Dustin Aden, along with their mules, talk about what mule jumping is and the excitement the contest brings to the East Perry Community Fair.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTENBURG, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Perry Community Fair will return Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 in Altenburg.

Also known as ‘The Best Little Fair in the Land,’ the family-friendly event features carnival rides, food, 4H events, antique tractor pull, parade, mule jumping and much more.

The parade and mule jumping contest are a big draw to the fair.

‘Hiney’ (left) and ‘Slick’ (right), with Ruehlings Farm in Pocahontas, will be participating in...
‘Hiney’ (left) and ‘Slick’ (right), with Ruehlings Farm in Pocahontas, will be participating in the 2023 East Perry Community Fair mule jumping contest.(Source: KFVS/Tom English)

Paul Ruehlings and his grandson Dustin Aden, with their mules ‘Hiney’ and ‘Slick,’ explained live on The Breakfast Show Too why the mule jumping contest is fun to participate in year-after-year.

“We don’t care if we win, we just like to show mules can jump,” said Ruelings.

Paul Ruehlings (right) and his grandson Dustin Aden (middle), with their mules ‘Hiney’ (brown...
Paul Ruehlings (right) and his grandson Dustin Aden (middle), with their mules ‘Hiney’ (brown mule) and ‘Slick’ (black mule) explained live on The Breakfast Show Too why the mule jumping contest is fun to participate in year-after-year.(Source: KFVS/Tom English)

The mule jumping contest is at 3 p.m. on Saturday and the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The opening ceremonies will follow the parade.

Here are the other events:

Friday

  • 8 a.m. - Judging of poultry and small animals
  • 10 a.m. - Judging of hall exhibits
  • 1:30 p.m. - Parade
  • 2:30 p.m. - Opening ceremonies
  • 4 p.m. - 4H and FFA barrow weigh-in
  • 4 p.m. - Music by Dustin Bishop
  • 5 p.m. - 4H and FFA steer weigh-in
  • 7 p.m. - Music by Burnt Mill Boys
  • 7 p.m. - 4x4 truck pull

Saturday

  • 8 a.m. - 4-H and FFA steer show
  • 8:30 a.m. - Judging of sheep, goats and swine
  • 9 a.m. - Judging of beef cattle
  • 10 a.m. - Judging of draft horses and mules
  • 10 a.m. - Pedal tractor pull
  • 10:30 a.m. - Dairy cattle show
  • 12 p.m. - Music by Ian Ferguson
  • 1 p.m. - Music by Carly Green
  • 2:30 p.m. - Music by Logan Chapman
  • 3:45 p.m. - Music by Clint Sattler
  • 4 p.m. - Jumping mules competition
  • 5 p.m. - 4H and FFA sale
  • 6 p.m. - Attendance prizes
  • 6 p.m. - Hot rod and out-of-field tractor pull
  • 7 p.m. - Music by Generation

Admission, parking and entertainment are free.

For more information on the East Perry Community Fair, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Fire Department offers practice agility test
Cape Girardeau Fire Department offers practice physical agility test
Jumping mules help preview the East Perry Community Fair
Jumping mules help preview the East Perry Community Fair
The Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival always takes place the second weekend after Labor Day.
72nd Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival underway
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland