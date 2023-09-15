Crews respond to fire at Frankfort Community High School

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at Frankfort Community High School on Friday morning, September 15.

According to an alert from the West Frankfort fire chief, fire officials confirmed all students and faculty safely evacuated the building.

He said there were no injuries reported at this time.

As of 12:37 p.m., West Frankfort Fire Chief Derek Sailliez confirmed in an alert the incident was isolated to an HVAC unit on the second floor. He said the smoke has been cleared.

The building and surrounding area, including Main Street, will be closed to the public until further notice.

According to Superintendent Matt Donkin on the school’s website, high school students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. He said all other schools in the district will be open through their regular dismissal time.

Donkin said a “smoke incident” occurred with the ventilation in a second floor classroom.

The fire department remained on scene to clear the smoke and find the cause.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.