Cape Girardeau Fire Department offers practice physical agility test

By Alayna Chapie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Do you have a desire to become a firefighter or to test your physical abilities?

On Saturday, September 16, at 8 a.m. the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is holding a practice physical agility test at Fire Station 1.

The physical agility test is just one step toward becoming a firefighter. The test will consist of six different station: simulated roof ventilation, ladder carry, hose extension, high rise pack carry, hose raise and the body drag. All six stations must be done in seven minutes or less.

“It is a tough test to accomplish. I think a lot of it is mindset,” said Jacob Famer, EMT and captain at the fire department. “We see a lot of people, who, on the dummy {body} drag, especially, it is your very last station, you are wore out, almost anyone, you are going to be wore out whether you are in great condition or not. It is a matter of getting your mindset right and just pushing through.”

Cpt. Farmer said they highly encourage anyone who plans on taking the test to participate in the practice test so that know what they are up against.

“We will do that a couple weeks to a month before the test. Some years we might have a testing process once a year, twice a year, it just kind of depends on the demand, but every testing process we have we do hold a practice beforehand,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public.

There are no eligibility requirements to participate in the practice test.

