Bikers on the Square returns to downtown Perryville

It's a way to honor veterans and it has a lot of horsepower behind it. Downtown Perryville welcomes hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts tonight
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s a way to honor veterans and it has a lot of horsepower behind it.

Downtown Perryville welcomes hundreds of motorcycle enthusiasts Friday night, September 15 starting with live music at 7. The event will go through Saturday.

Robynne Duvall is an organizer for the event. She said the main goal is to honor veterans.

“We feel very strongly about what they’ve done for us and feel they don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” she said.

While the weekend will be full of fun for bike enthusiasts, it coincides with a day of recognition for veterans.

“We have a bike show that starts at 10, the veterans with Missouri Vietnam Veterans wall, they start coming in at around 12:30 which is a beautiful sight here in downtown Perryville. And then we have some games throughout the day, food vendors,” said DuVall.

“Whenever the wall was built here in Perryville, we decided to do something in conjunction with them so it is national MIA POW weekend so that’s why we changed it to September,” she added.

Raelyn Munoz is the executive director for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

“Throughout our rich military history we’ve had various service members that have never made it home.”

She explained the goal behind the day of recognition.

“It honors their sacrifice and their service not only for the individual but for their family that supports them so that they know they are not forgotten.”

Duvall said she hopes Bikers on the Square allows people to show their support.

“You don’t have to be a biker to come to our event, to honor the veterans and to make friends and to meet old friends see them again just have a great weekend.”

