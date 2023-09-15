2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Nash Rd. in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Nash Road Thursday night, September 14.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 GMC Acadia was slowing in traffic to make a turn when a 2019 Jeep Compass rear-ended a 2013 Nissan Altima, causing the Altima to hit the Acadia.

This happened around 7:40 p.m. on Nash Road, about 1 mile west of Cape Girardeau.

Troopers say the driver of the Altima, a 21-year-old Chaffee woman, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with reportedly minor injuries. Her passenger, a 19-year-old Chaffee man, was also taken to an area hospital by ambulance with reportedly serious injuries.

