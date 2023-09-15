1 dead after being exposed to brain-eating amoeba at country club

Heartland Votes
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas resident is dead after they were exposed to a rare brain-eating amoeba.

According to a news release on Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Health, the person died from Naegleria fowleri infection.

The department said following testing and inspection, it determined the person was likely exposed at the Country Club of Little Rock splash pad.

Multiple samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported one sample from the splash pad was confirmed to have viable Naegleria fowleri.

The remaining samples are still pending.

The country club has voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad.

ADH stated, “there is no ongoing risk to the public related to this exposure.” It said the amoeba can’t infect people if swallowed and is not spread from person to person.

Naegleria symptoms fowleri include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. It can progress to stiff neck, seizures, and coma that can lead to death.

Symptoms usually appear five days after infection but can start within one to 12 days, according to ADH.

