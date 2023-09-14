Heartland Votes
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year

The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.

According to a release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the closure is scheduled for Monday, October 2, 2023 through Oct. 1, 2024.

Crews will be making “major structural repairs” to the bridge.

According to IDOT, a marked detour will be in place and additional message boards and informational signs will also be used.

