Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two Cape Central High students selected as National Merit Semifinalists

Two seniors at Cape Central High School, Yan Zhang (left) and Andrew Wilde (right) have been...
Two seniors at Cape Central High School, Yan Zhang (left) and Andrew Wilde (right) have been selected as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.(Cape Central)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two students at Cape Central High School have been selected as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

According to a release from a spokesperson for Cape Central, seniors Andrew Wilde and Yan Zhang have earned their way into one of the most prestigious academic circles in the United States as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

A release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation states over 1.3 million students entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program in 2022 by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening for the program. Only 16,000 students were selected to move on as semifinalists. 

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

The Veterans Park playground in Mt. Vernon is temporarily closed as crews begin preparing the...
Playground at Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon temporarily closed for major improvements
From left: Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson are wanted in connection with a shooting at a...
Paducah police looking for 2 men in connection with apartment complex shooting
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct