Two Cape Central High students selected as National Merit Semifinalists

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two students at Cape Central High School have been selected as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

According to a release from a spokesperson for Cape Central, seniors Andrew Wilde and Yan Zhang have earned their way into one of the most prestigious academic circles in the United States as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.

A release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation states over 1.3 million students entered the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program in 2022 by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screening for the program. Only 16,000 students were selected to move on as semifinalists.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2024 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

