Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - President Donald Trump filed paperwork Wednesday to be on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot in Kansas, the Kansas GOP announced.

Kansas is the first state that Trump has filed paperwork for in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.

“As Kansas Republican Party Chairman, I am excited to report that President Donald J. Trump chose to be the first candidate to file for the Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas,” said Chairman Mike Brown. “We are also proud to report that Kansas was selected as the first state the Trump campaign has filed to run in as a state-run primary election.”

READ MORE: Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

Kansas has not held a Presidential Preference Primary since 1996.

“The Kansas Republican Party welcomes all Republican Presidential candidates to our great state,” Brown said. “The upcoming primary season will be spirited and exciting as we move toward election day on March 19, 2024.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

Two seniors at Cape Central High School, Yan Zhang (left) and Andrew Wilde (right) have been...
Two Cape Central High students selected as National Merit Semifinalists
The Veterans Park playground in Mt. Vernon is temporarily closed as crews begin preparing the...
Playground at Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon temporarily closed for major improvements
From left: Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson are wanted in connection with a shooting at a...
Paducah police looking for 2 men in connection with apartment complex shooting
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct