Three Rivers Championship College Rodeo scheduled for Oct. 5-7

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Three Rivers College Championship College Rodeo will be held October 5-7.

Presented by Farm Credit Southeast Missouri and co-hosted by the Sikeston Jaycees, the rodeo will be at the Art Saunders Arena at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 7.

According to organizers, there will free admission to the rodeo on Thursday and take in the Slack competition that starts at 6 p.m. The Three Rivers Rodeo will have another Slack competition at 9 a.m. Friday before the traditional rodeo returns at 6 p.m. Friday.

The rodeo will feature top competitors from 15 college rodeo teams in the Association’s Ozark Region.

Participating colleges include Central Methodist University, East Mississippi Community College, Erskine College, Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Missouri Valley College, Murray State University, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Southern Arkansas University, University of Arkansas-Monticello, University of Kentucky, University of West Alabama and the University of Tennessee at Martin, as well as Three Rivers College.

The teams will be competing for top honors at the rodeo, regional ranking and points to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June 2024.

The rodeo will include bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, goat tying and various roping competitions.

“We are thrilled to bring college rodeo to Sikeston again this year,” Three Rivers rodeo coach Chad Phipps said in a release. “Sikeston has a lot of rodeo fans, and we are excited to work with the Jaycees to host yet another fun and exciting rodeo event in the area. This rodeo will allow our students to show off their skills at home while bringing in other competitors from around the country.”

“The rodeo will pull in around 300 competitors in addition to their coaches, families, and spectators of the sport,” he added.

On Friday and Saturday, tickets will be $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. Three Rivers students and employees will be admitted for $5 by showing their TRC ID. Gates will open one hour before the start time. You can click here to buy tickets online.

According to a release from Three Rivers, everyone can bring their own cooler for a $20 fee, and concessions will also be available each evening. Fans are encouraged to bring their own folding chair with the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds undergoing renovations.

