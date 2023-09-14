Rescue dog rescued from waterfall

Heartland Votes
Take a Look at This: Rescue dog needs rescuing from a waterfall, and a man swims the Hudson. CNN, KCNC, LEWIS PUGH FOUNDATION, WELLESLEY PD, LOCKWOOD FOUNDATION
By Jeremy Roth, CNN and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WELLESLEY, Mass. (CNN) - A rescue dog was rescued from a waterfall in a raging river in Massachusetts.

Wellesley police were searching for a dog reported missing when they learned firefighters nearby had found the animal.

The rescue dog, named Maggie, was trapped on rocks in the churning Charles River.

Maggie had already gone over at least one waterfall, and she slipped back in the river during the attempted rescue and got pulled downstream.

Then she jumped to safety only to fall back in again and get trapped in a spillway, where she was finally rescued and reunited with her owners.

