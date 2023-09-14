Heartland Votes
Registered sex offender arrested for loitering at a Pemiscot County public park

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said he filed charges with the Pemiscot County...
Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said he filed charges with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney against 43-year-old Terry Lee McVay Jr.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender was arrested for loitering at a public park and near a school in Pemiscot County.

According to a release from the Steele Police Department, Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said he filed charges with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney against 43-year-old Terry Lee McVay Jr.

A no bond warrant was later issued and McVay was located and arrested on charges of sex offender physically present/loiter within 500 feet of playground/park and public school.

The arrest stems from a report Chief Stanfield received on September 6 of McVay being seen at Joe Saliba Park in Steele. Stanfield located and arrested McVay before questioning McVay about the alleged incident.

In 2012, McVay was charged with attempt statutory sodomy 1st degree - deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 14 years old and five counts of sexual misconduct or attempt involving a child less than 15 years of age.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Sex Offender Registry, McVay was released from confinement in 2020.

McVay is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail on the felony with no bond warrant.

