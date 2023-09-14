Pleasant weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, we have had a gorgeous mid-September day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Good news, the cool and comfortable conditions are going to continue through Friday and into the weekend. A light jacket may be nice to have in the mornings with those crisp fall temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

For outdoor plans this weekend expect partly cloudy skies on Saturday and sunshine on Sunday but those afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. An isolated light shower is possible but for the most part we will remain dry for the next several days. Next week will bring a slight increase in that humidity and warmer temperatures. As of right now, our next chance for rain will hold off until at least the middle of next week.

