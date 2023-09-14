Heartland Votes
Playground at Veterans Park in Mt. Vernon temporarily closed for major improvements

By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Park playground in Mt. Vernon is temporarily closed as crews begin preparing the area for new improvements.

According to a release from the City of Mt. Vernon, crews will be grading the site and installing a sidewalk that will outline the expansive play area. The project will include an all-inclusive playground with a poured-in-place rubberized play surface. Equipment installation will begin October 9, and work is expected to be completed by the end of October.  

These improvements come after Governor JB Pritzker announced funding for 118 outdoor recreation projects across the state earlier this year, totaling nearly $60 million funded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Open Space Land Acquisition (OSLAD) grant program.

According to the release, the planned improvements include an inclusive play structure consisting of ramps and interactive features that will provide opportunities for children with disabilities and special needs to play alongside their friends and family. The structure will sit on top of a rubber play surface that will allow easy access from the walking path. The project also includes resurfacing of the one-mile walking path and pickleball courts.

The total cost is $659,189 with 65 percent coming from the IDNR OSLAD grant program.

