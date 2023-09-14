Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway Streets within the Poplar Bluff city limits.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Greenville, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Butler County on Wednesday, September 13.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Broadway Streets within the Poplar Bluff city limits.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Joseph Coble was driving his motorcycle when a pickup truck pulled out in front of him.

Coble was rushed to a Poplar Bluff hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old Poplar Bluff boy, was not injured in the crash.

MSHP said Coble was not wearing a helmet.

