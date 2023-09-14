Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds

Despite sentiment, economic indicators largely positive, experts said
Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the Missouri Department of Economic...
Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the data shows that the state’s economy is actually in a relatively strong position.(KFVS)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 53 percent of Missouri voters who answered a recent SLU/YouGov poll said that the state’s economy is in “fair” condition, while 26 percent of them said it’s in “poor” condition.

The numbers are even worse when asked about the U.S. economy.

Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said the data shows that the state’s economy is actually in a relatively strong position.

“I see a strong economy and I would probably put it a little higher than fair,” Pinkerton said. “We’re off to a really good start on this ‘restart,’ if you will, as far at the economy is going. We’re adding a lot of jobs.”

Pinkerton noted that many of those jobs are materializing in more-profitable industries, including manufacturing.

In August, General Mills announced an expansion in Joplin and in June, Carlisle Construction Materials opened a new manufacturing facility in Sikeston.

Missouri’s unemployment rate is a full percentage point below that of the U.S.

“I think we may be entering into a transition point, because we’ve gone from a period where it’s a very, very tight labor market, – the story has been businesses cannot find enough workers to grow their their companies, – and we’re starting to see that change a little bit,” Pinkerton said.

The change can be seen in the number of job openings across the state which is starting to level off and even decrease.

There’s also more and more job turnover, another indication of a healthier job market.

“If quits are up, that means [those employees] feel they can leave a job for a higher paying job and competently find one,” Pinkerton said. “That’s starting to fade a little bit.”

Experts say everyday consumers can focus on two indicators to get a sense of the economy’s health: The rate of job growth and the consumer price index, which tracks the inflation rate.

Those data will tell you how the economy is directly impacting consumers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Johnson County, Ill. Courthouse is closed until further notice.
Johnson Co. courthouse closed due to broken beam
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville