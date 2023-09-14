Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Meet Yoda, the K-9 credited for helping authorities capture escaped fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped...
Yoda works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.(Customs and Border Protection)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – K-9 Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, bit and subdued Danelo Cavalcante after a two-week-long manhunt.

That led to authorities finally taking him in after Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania prison.

Officials said he resisted arrest, which means Yoda had his work cut out for him keeping Cavalcante in place while officers moved in.

The K-9 works for the U.S. Border Patrol, one of the agencies that helped search for the escaped inmate.

Cavalcante was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
No sign of Kim Jong Un as his Russia visit continues and Seoul expresses concern over Putin meetings
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Wednesday at the intersection of Pine and Broadway...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving pickup truck
A man views damage to a building caused by recent flooding, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the...
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next