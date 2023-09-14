Lake City, Ky. man arrested for drug charges after suspicious fire report

Heartland Votes
A man from Lake City, Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday morning after authorities responded to a suspicious fire complaint.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Lake City, Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday morning after authorities responded to a suspicious fire complaint.

According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 41-year-old Brice Gainey after responding to a suspicious fire report at his home. The Grand Lakes Fire Department and Ledbetter Fire Dept. extinguished the fire.

After further investigation, Gainey was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.  

Gainey was taken to the McCracken County Jail and charged with one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (felony) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor).  

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Gainey may receive additional charges.

