Hunting and Fishing Days returning to JALC Campus

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois tradition will return to the Carterville Campus of John A. Logan College on September 23 and 24.

JALC and title sponsor Oasis outdoors will be hosting a fun-filled weekend for everything outdoors. Several events will return including the Super Retriever Series, Buck Skinners Village, High School Bass Tournament on Saturday, a veteran’s salute on Sunday, BB range, Axe throwing, and more.

This year, there will be a new event introduced. The Fish Tale competition will have contestants describe the setting and weave of a fishing story they have. The content must be appropriate for the general audience and last only four minutes or less.

For the Fish Tale competition, individuals will be judged on creativity and originality, content and structure, delivery, emotional impact, and overall presentation. The first-place prize will be $100, with $50 for second place and $25 for third. The entry form is available online.

Admission to the event is free, with parking being $5 per vehicle. A schedule of events and vendor information is available at www.sihfd.org.

For more information, you can contact the John A. Logan College Office of Events and Conferences at 618-985-2828, Ext. 8343 or at facilites@jalc.edu.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.