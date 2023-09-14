Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear dedicates new home for tornado survivors in Hopkins County

Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders from the Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders (FCDR) on Wednesday to dedicate a new home for tornado survivors in Hopkins County.(WFIE)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear joined local leaders from the Fuller Center Disaster ReBuilders (FCDR) on Wednesday to dedicate a new home for tornado survivors in Hopkins County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new home was funded in part by $75,000 from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

“What an incredible day in my dad’s hometown of Dawson Springs, handing over keys to Zackory, Eliza and their amazing kids as they step into their new forever home,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to every donor who contributed to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Your generosity is helping families rebuild, feel safe again and create new memories together.”

Over 125 home building projects are completed, under construction or approved to start construction with the support of nearly $8 million from the fund. In total, $21.6 million has been committed from the fund to build or significantly repair 300 homes, according to the release.

“On December 10, 2021, our lives and the lives of many other families around here were changed forever,” homeowners Zackory Russell and Eliza Watts said. “We are so grateful for the support of the many volunteers, nonprofits and our governor, who have helped us to get back to our home, sweet home.”

Launched just days after the tornadoes in Dec. 2021, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $52 million with donations from over 150,000 individuals and businesses, according to the release. The money raised helped pay funeral expenses for the families of the deceased and provided assistance to survivors as well as local farmers. The remaining funds will be used to build houses.

Click here for more information and to donate.

