First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Our pleasant, dry early fall pattern is set to continue into and even a bit past the upcoming weekend…with a minor interruption on Saturday with a weak cold front. For today and Friday, however, it will continue to be mainly clear with warm days, cool nights and relatively low dew point/humidity levels. Highs will be near 80° and daybreak lows in the upper 40s cool spots to upper 50s in the Bootheel.

On Saturday a weak upper trough and cold front will approach from the northwest. This system looks to be moisture-starved….so mainly just increasing clouds and isolated light showers are expected Saturday afternoon and evening. Behind the front it will be mostly clear and dry again on Sunday with northwest breezes. As we get into next week we’ll see a gradual pattern shift with warmer and more humid conditions developing. However at this point there doesn’t look to be much chance of rain until later in the week.

