First Alert: Early fall-like pattern continues

(KFVS) - Our pleasant, dry early fall-like pattern is set to continue through the weekend.

Today and Friday is looing mainly clear with warm days and cool nights.

Afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees and daybreak lows will in the upper 40s to the upper 50s in the Bootheel.

Humidity will also be relatively low.

A weak upper trough and cold front will move into the Heartland on Saturday.

Isolated light showers are expected in the afternoon and evening, but we’ll mostly see an increase in clouds.

After the front moves out of the region it will be mostly clear and dry again on Sunday, with northwest breezes.

Heading into next week we’ll see a gradual pattern shift with warmer and more humid conditions develop.

Rain chances don’t look to arrive until later in the week.

