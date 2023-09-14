Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dunkin’ employee arrested for punching customer in fight about sugar, police say

A Dunkin' Donuts employee in Fremont was charged after allegedly assaulting a customer.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A fight broke out between a Dunkin’ cashier and a customer in Ohio, leading to the arrest of the former, WTVG reports.

Surveillance video released by the Fremont Police Department shows the Sunday incident. The cashier, Aniyah McClain, can be seen coming around the counter and allegedly punching a customer in the eye. McClain then allegedly drags the customer back around the counter and continues to fight.

Others can be seen in the video trying to break up the fight.

According to a police report, the incident started after the customer allegedly yelled and cursed at McClain for using liquid sugar in her coffee.

McClain was arrested and charged with assault.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof

Latest News

The defense tried to get the case dismissed due to a lack of evidence but later relented....
Prosecution rests in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
FILE - Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with federal civil rights...
4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating
A man from Lake City, Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday morning after authorities...
Lake City, Ky. man arrested for drug charges after suspicious fire report