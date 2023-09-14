Heartland Votes
Crews respond to crash at Hwy. 25 & Rte. K intersection in Cape Girardeau County

Gordonville Fire Protection District crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 25 and Route K in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday morning, September 14.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Gordonville Fire Protection District crews responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 25 and Route K in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday morning, September 14.

At this time, there are no other details about crash.

According to the fire district’s Facebook page, this is the second crash in two days at this location and, approximately, the 13th injury reported wreck since temporary stop lights were remove in November 2021.

The fire district is urging drivers to make sure they yield to oncoming traffic.

