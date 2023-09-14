Bootheel Regional Planning Commission expands

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization wants to make it easier for people to give back to their community.

“Our goal is to help build a better bootheel and improve the quality of life,” said Bootheel Regional Planning Commission director, Jim Grebing.

That’s why Grebing said they created the Bootheel Regional Community Foundation.

“There’s a lot of wealth that has been accumulated by people living in the bootheel,” said Grebing.

The foundation is the charitable arm of the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission. Grebing said it’ll help people turn that money into a lasting impact on their community.

“This gives them an opportunity to find something they’d like to fund, something they are passionate about that has been important to them and then create a fund to operate under the foundation that is professionally managed, the funds are distributed in accordance to their wishes,” said Grebing.

Katelyn Lambert is the Foundation’s treasurer.

“The community foundation gives individuals the opportunity to donate locally,” said Lambert.

They’ll work with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as a regional affiliate.

CFO will help provide administration, fund management, and grantmaking support.

Lambert said this helps fill a gap for the Bootheel Regional Planning Commission.

“We do a lot of grants for cities and counties like big street grants, community facilities, larger projects but this will give us the opportunity to meet some of those smaller needs that we can’t meet with state funding,” said Lambert.

“Focused on the quality of life, building a better bootheel and then being able to take some money and put funds in place that will be sustainable for years to come,” said Grebing.

To donate, you can visit https://www.cfozarks.org/affiliates/bootheel-regional.

