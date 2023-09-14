Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for Oct. 7

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say they expect anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 people to attend.

It will feature sampling of hundreds of styles of craft beers along with ciders, seltzers and meads. You’ll also have the chance to talk with representatives and brewers from more than 40 breweries and homebrew clubs.

General admission tickets are on sale online.

According to organizers, the ticket sales from the past two years helped fund structural improvements to the Old M&O Depot on Main Street, putting in new basketball hoops in Bridgewood Housing and installing the new frisbee golf course in Riverside Park in Murphysboro.

