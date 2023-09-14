Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest scheduled for Oct. 7

The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.
The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Big Muddy Monster Brew Fest is scheduled for October 7.

The event will be from noon to 4 p.m.

Organizers say they expect anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 people to attend.

It will feature sampling of hundreds of styles of craft beers along with ciders, seltzers and meads. You’ll also have the chance to talk with representatives and brewers from more than 40 breweries and homebrew clubs.

General admission tickets are on sale online.

According to organizers, the ticket sales from the past two years helped fund structural improvements to the Old M&O Depot on Main Street, putting in new basketball hoops in Bridgewood Housing and installing the new frisbee golf course in Riverside Park in Murphysboro.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect of an indecent exposure incident on campus at Southeast Missouri State University...
Suspect of indecent exposure at Southeast Mo. State University campus cited for sexual misconduct
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Jeff Pinkerton, director of economic research for the Missouri Department of Economic...
Most Missourians have bleak outlook on economy, survey finds
The Johnson County, Ill. Courthouse is closed until further notice.
Johnson Co. courthouse closed due to broken beam
The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic for a year.
U.S. 60/62 bridge over Mississippi River to close for a year
People who drive the road daily say the intersection is dangerous.
Drivers frustrated with intersection at Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville