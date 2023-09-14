Heartland Votes
72nd Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival underway

The Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival always takes place the second weekend after Labor Day.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s Appletime in Murphysboro!

The 72nd Annual Murphysboro Apple Festival officially kicked off on Wednesday, September 13 with a flag raising ceremony, prayer and singing of the National Anthem by the Murphysboro Middle School and High School Choirs.

The family-friendly event includes free entertainment, contests, carnival rides, pageants, food, car show, arts and crafts fair and, of course, apple-themed treats.

Another big draw to the five-day event is the Apple Festival Grand Parade, which starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Lawn chairs lineup along Walnut Street weeks in advance of the parade to secure a spot. It’s a sure sign to anyone driving in downtown Murphysboro that the annual festival is coming us soon.

It’s one of the longest parades in the region.

Parade features include marching bands from all across southern Illinois and further, floats, horses, fire engines and many other unique entries.

Organizers say the festival draws in more than 45,000 visitors each year.

For more information on the Murphysboro Apple Festival and a schedule of events, click here.

