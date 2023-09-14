Heartland Votes
3rd annual Mummas & Pawpaws Fall Fest to be held at Southeast Mo. State greenhouse

The 3rd annual Mummas & Pawpaws Fall Fest will be Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charles Hutson Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will host the 3rd annual Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest.

Join them on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to organizers, they will have mums, pumpkings, a pawpaw tasting and more than 20 local and regional vendors.

Pawpaw season in Missouri

You can also tour the Nemanick Garden.

The greenhouse is located at 1039 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

