3rd annual Mummas & Pawpaws Fall Fest to be held at Southeast Mo. State greenhouse

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charles Hutson Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University will host the 3rd annual Mummas and Pawpaws Fall Fest.

Join them on Saturday, September 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to organizers, they will have mums, pumpkings, a pawpaw tasting and more than 20 local and regional vendors.

You can also tour the Nemanick Garden.

The greenhouse is located at 1039 Bertling St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

