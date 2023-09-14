Heartland Votes
2 men arrested in connection with guns stolen from Mt. Vernon store

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested in connection with guns stolen from a Mount Vernon store.

Brian Farlow, 36, of Du Quoin, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and theft.

Vernon Huggins, 40, also of Du Quoin, was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and theft.

According to a release from the Du Quoin Police Department, they responded to an area business on Monday afternoon, September 11 for a report of stolen handguns.

Police found multiple handguns had been stolen from a display case at Action Pawn on S. Washington Street.

They were able to identify the two suspects as Farlow and Huggins.

According to police, additional charges may be forthcoming, pending review by the Perry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The stolen guns were recovered by the police department.

