Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants after a serious crash in June.

Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree assault, DUI first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense - methamphetamine greater than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is described as 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, the charges are the result of a two-vehicle crash on June 10 on KY 339, just north of Fancy Farm.

They say Wilhite was driving a 2015 Ford four-door sedan southbound when she hit a Ford truck driven by Raymond E. Thomas, 85, of Fancy Farm.

Thomas and Wilhite were both airlifted from the scene to Nashville, Tenn.-area hospitals for serious injuries.

Deputies got a search warrant for a blood test on Wilhite while she was at the hospital. They say those results were sent to the Kentucky State Police lab and showed she was under the influence of controlled substances when the crash happened.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilhite was also in possession of more than 2 grams of meth at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency. You can also submit a tip to West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

