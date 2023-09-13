Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Upcoming improvements to Route 61 in Jackson to cause road closures, detours

Missouri Department of Transportation’s project engineer, Kevin Plott, said the work will start...
Missouri Department of Transportation’s project engineer, Kevin Plott, said the work will start in October and take more than a year to complete.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Upcoming plans to improve a portion of Route 61 in Jackson will affect how drivers get around town.

Missouri Department of Transportation’s project engineer, Kevin Plott, said the work will start in October and take more than a year to complete.

“The existing pavement is heavily deteriorated, the bridge is in need of replacement,” said Plott.

“We want to make way to have enough room to replace all the existing pavement with new concrete pavement, add some new pedestrian facilities, some sidewalks, some ADA improvements, redo the storm sewer, and we are going to replace the bridge at Hubble Creek with a newer, wider bridge,” he added.

With the road closure comes detours, and Plott said those will affect the flow of traffic.

“With it being a closure, the main impact is just for daily commuters,” he said. “Some streets like Farmington, with it being the marked detour, are going to see some increased traffic.”

One Jackson driver said he thinks the improvements are necessary, but knows it will add some time to his daily commute.

“It is going to cause a lot of traffic grief,” Lance Blecker said. “I mean, it is a well-traveled highway so I don’t know.”

Plott said once the construction begins, there will be an adjustment period for those on the roads.

“Take additional time and plan ahead, especially in the morning and evening commutes because it will likely take a little longer to get through the area,” said Plott.

The closure is also expected to affect Jackson school bus routes.

Assistant Superintendent Keenan Kinder said they will make adjustments as needed once the construction begins.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
A city council meeting in Marion on Tuesday, September 12 approved renovations to the mall,...
Marion City Council adopts ordinance, approves development project
According to SIUC, all of the events are free and open to the public, except as noted.
SIUC celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month
The shelter director says Jay is recovering and will be put up for adoption.
Dog recovering after being shot in Caruthersville, Mo.