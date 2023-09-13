Unclaimed property auction to take place in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Treasurer’s Office is auctioning off unclaimed property with unique items up for sale.

The property comes from abandoned bank safety deposit boxes.

They’re up for auction in Cape Girardeau at the end of the month.

You’ll find: coins, baseball cards, sterling silver and even a Journal from the Civil War.

According to the treasurers office, the state doesn’t have the room to store the items.

The proceeds go back to the original owner and can later be claimed as cash.

“To every Missourian who’s watching this, this is your money, not government,” said Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek during an interview. “So come on, get it as Bob Barker, you say, come on down. So come on down to Cape Girardeau, or come on down to the treasurer’s office and claim your money that is yours, not governments. And you will be surprised you may find some.”

The auction will be held September 27 and 28.

