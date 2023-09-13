St. Louis Co. confirms cyberattack on public safety servers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County confirms they have been affected by a cyberattack.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County has confirmed to First Alert 4 that a cyberattack has caused St. Louis County to shut down some of its public safety computer servers, and they are proceeding by doing work on paper instead of electronically.

Part of what has been affected is the Regional Justice Information System (REJIS), which 84 users in Missouri and Illinois use. REJIS provides data processing and online information systems for police and sheriff’s departments, prosecutors, courts, correctional institutions, and probation and parole agencies at the Federal, State, county, and local levels.

Criminal cases are proceeding with the help of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

