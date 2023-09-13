Southern Missouri U.S. Rep. Smith pushes for answers on rural healthcare

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are asking the experts how we can get better health care to less populated areas of the state.

In a meeting this week, Southern Missouri U.S. Representative Jason Smith asked doctors and administrators how to keep hospitals open and get doctors to stay in rural Missouri.

“Missouri is one of the states that’s had a significant impact on physician out-migration,” said Nicki Galmet, Vice President of Regional Operations for Mercy.

Her primary focus is rural Missouri.

“Helping our rural facilities and our rural clinics in the surrounding areas of Springfield,” said Galmet.

She says once many doctors finish school, they leave Missouri.

”Physicians are attending residency and going to other states to really finish their clinical training. So the focus has really been how can we change that,” said Galmet.

Dave Dillon with the Missouri Hospital Association says it is not just money causing doctors to leave.

”There are tremendous amounts of factors that don’t relate to the delivery of care, that physicians have to be engaged and to be successful at their profession. Almost no one goes into medicine to do paperwork, and the requirement is to do paperwork to be able to get paid. Is it just incredibly burdensome for physicians,” said Dillon.

One idea to help is paying off school debt.

”Loan forgiveness and compensation, that’s hard. For a lot of our independent hospitals that still exist in rural areas, they are part of a big health system that may be able to support the compensation piece, so the loan forgiveness piece and that’s why it’s important for our legislators to really move bills forward when it comes to that loan forgiveness,” said Galmet.

Doctors say they need support to do their jobs, which is difficult with a shortage of nurses

”Making sure that we have an adequate number of physicians, but also by those physicians, all the other people, you know, in hospital, who often are the people who really interface with that patient throughout most of their experience,” said Dillon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.