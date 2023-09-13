Southeast Mo. State University police investigating report of indecent exposure on campus
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University police are investigating after a report of indecent exposure on campus.
According to a notice from campus police sent to students, at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 a student was asked by a motorist for directions to a campus building. When the student approached the car, the driver of the vehicle exposed himself to the student.
They say the vehicle left campus after the incident. A vehicle matching its description was seeing going south on Sprigg Street from New Madrid.
The driver was described as a man in his 40s with dark hair mixed with gray, a slender build and wearing a dirty work shirt.
The vehicle was described as a gray, 2018 or newer, Dodge Charger with tinted windows, a hood scoop and a rear spoiler. The license number and state is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the university police department at 573-651-2215.
Campus police also offered some tips for students:
- Be aware of your surroundings. Scan the area before you exit or approach your vehicle/building and while you proceed between sites.
- Have your key ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building. Keep your cell phone handy.
- Walk with confidence and purpose and without distractions. Do not approach people and vehicles you do not know. Travel in groups, walk the lighted corridor and use safe transportation.
- Know the location of blue light emergency phones. These phones rings directly to a dispatcher with University Police.
- If strangers approach, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number.
- Stay alert and trust your instincts. Think about and plan for ‘What if?’ situations. If you feel uneasy, leave. Go to a safe place. Contact someone who can help you such as a friend, family member, a resource at the University, or the Department of Public Safety.
- Program the Southeast Missouri State University Police number (573) 651-2911 into your cell phone. Consider contacting University Police for late night escorts across campus.
- Report suspicious persons, vehicles or activities immediately. Be prepared to describe the person as best as you can.
- In an emergency contact the Southeast Missouri State University Police at (573) 651-2911, use a blue light phone, or dial 911.
