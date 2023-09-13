Southeast Mo. State University police investigating report of indecent exposure on campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University police are investigating after a report of indecent exposure on campus.

According to a notice from campus police sent to students, at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12 a student was asked by a motorist for directions to a campus building. When the student approached the car, the driver of the vehicle exposed himself to the student.

They say the vehicle left campus after the incident. A vehicle matching its description was seeing going south on Sprigg Street from New Madrid.

The driver was described as a man in his 40s with dark hair mixed with gray, a slender build and wearing a dirty work shirt.

The vehicle was described as a gray, 2018 or newer, Dodge Charger with tinted windows, a hood scoop and a rear spoiler. The license number and state is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the university police department at 573-651-2215.

Campus police also offered some tips for students:

Be aware of your surroundings. Scan the area before you exit or approach your vehicle/building and while you proceed between sites.

Have your key ready in hand to quickly access the door of your vehicle/building. Keep your cell phone handy.

Walk with confidence and purpose and without distractions. Do not approach people and vehicles you do not know. Travel in groups, walk the lighted corridor and use safe transportation.

Know the location of blue light emergency phones. These phones rings directly to a dispatcher with University Police.

If strangers approach, maintain a distance and be observant; if they are in a vehicle, get the license plate number.

Stay alert and trust your instincts. Think about and plan for ‘What if?’ situations. If you feel uneasy, leave. Go to a safe place. Contact someone who can help you such as a friend, family member, a resource at the University, or the Department of Public Safety.

Program the Southeast Missouri State University Police number (573) 651-2911 into your cell phone. Consider contacting University Police for late night escorts across campus.

Report suspicious persons, vehicles or activities immediately. Be prepared to describe the person as best as you can.

In an emergency contact the Southeast Missouri State University Police at (573) 651-2911, use a blue light phone, or dial 911.

