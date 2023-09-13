Heartland Votes
SIUC celebrates Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month

According to SIUC, all of the events are free and open to the public, except as noted.
According to SIUC, all of the events are free and open to the public, except as noted.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale will celebrate Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month with a variety of activities including guest speakers, music, dancing, cultural events and more.

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month runs from mid-September through mid-October.

“This year’s celebration focuses on the history, culture and past generations that have driven the prosperity, power and progress of the Hispanic/Latino people in America,” Renada Greer, executive director of the Student Multicultural Resource Center and Trio Support Services, said in a news release. “We have many special events planned, including a visit by the grandson of civil rights activist César Chávez.”

The celebration kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15 with a Mangonada Social from noon to 3 p.m. It will be at the pavilion of the student services building and will feature music, food, fun activities and a chance for participants to socialize.

At 4 p.m. there will be a flag gathering celebration at Bucky’s Haven on the SIU campus commemorating Sept. 15 as Central American Independence day, which marks the end of Spanish rule in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua in 1821.

Organizers say the highlight of this year’s celebration will be Eduardo Chavez, the grandson of two legendary civil rights activists: César Chávez and Cuban revolutionary Max Lesnik. Eduardo Chavez will speak and present the documentary “Hailing Cesar” at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the John C. Guyon Auditorium at Morris Library.

Other events will include:

  • Sept. 22 - Latin rhythm workshop
  • Sept. 30 - Hispanic/Latino Resource Center Family Weekend Tailgating
  • Oct. 1 - “Alumni Speaks” presentation featuring 2012 SIU graduate Kendra Torres
  • Oct. 4 - Panel discussion about Latinada
  • Oct. 13 - “Fiesta de Cultura” celebration featuring music by Los De La Lou

You can click here for a complete schedule of events and more information.

