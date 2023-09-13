Public invited to learn about Shawnee National Park & Climate Preserve proposal

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society is hosting an public presentation on a proposal to create the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve.

The informational meeting, given by members of the Shawnee Park and Climate Alliance (SPACA) is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The presentation will include why there is a proposal to create a Shawnee National Park, the history of natural areas in the region, how to balance nature-based climate solutions while keeping current recreational opportunities and establishing Illinois’ first national park.

A question and answers session will follow the presentation.

For more information, please email shawneechapterias@gmail.com or call or text 618-534-0939.

