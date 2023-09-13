Paducah police looking for 2 men in connection with apartment complex shooting

Heartland Votes
From left: Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson are wanted in connection with a shooting at a Paducah, Ky. apartment complex Tuesday night, Sept. 12.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two men in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex on Tuesday night, September 12.

Jeremy Woods, 36, was charged in a warrant with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Joseph Robinson, 29, was also charged in a warrant with attempted murder and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, just after 11:30 p.m. they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Elmwood Court.

When they arrived, officers were told Jeremy Woods and Joseph Robinson had gotten into an argument and Woods fired shots at Robinson inside an apartment. Robinson allegedly returned fire and Woods ran out the back door.

Robinson allegedly followed him out of the apartment, firing shots at him and a 14-year-old juvenile who had just left the apartment.

Police say a 10 year old and an 11 year old were also in the apartment when the shots were fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

Both Woods and Robinson left the scene before investigators arrived.

Anyone with information about Woods’ and Robinsons’ whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

