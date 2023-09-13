Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Mo. Dept. of Conservation asks hunters to save feathers from fall turkey harvest

The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers...
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from their fall hunt.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from their fall hunt.

Hunters who harvest a turkey during the archery season (September 15 through November 10 and November 22 through January 15, 2024) or the fall firearms season (October 1-31) are asked to mail feathers from their turkeys to the department using a postage-paid envelope from MDC.

According to the MDC, the feathers will help its scientists improve research models used to monitor turkey population trends and estimate turkey numbers across the state.

They say hunters should save the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers and 3-5 breast feathers from harvested turkeys after telechecking. See the diagram below.

MDC is asking hunters to save feathers from their fall turkey harvest. They should save the 9th...
MDC is asking hunters to save feathers from their fall turkey harvest. They should save the 9th and 10th primary wing feathers and 3-5 breast feathers.(Missouri Department of Conservation)

“Once hunters have signed up for the program and Telechecked a turkey, we will mail them a feather submission packet containing additional instructions and a postage-paid envelope for the feathers to be placed inside and mailed back to MDC,” MDC Turkey Biologist Nick Oakley explained in a news release. “Hunters will receive one packet for each turkey they harvest during the fall seasons, so please be sure to keep each turkey’s feathers separate and labeled with the correct Telecheck ID.”

You can click here for a feather submission form and more information from MDC.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

The Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society is hosting an public presentation on a proposal to...
Public invited to learn about Shawnee National Park & Climate Preserve proposal
Graphic
St. Louis Co. confirms cyberattack on public safety servers
File image
Granite City, Cahokia football teams forfeiting Friday games after benches clear
Courtesy: Springfield Police Dept.
SAY WHAT? Officers rescue lemur from Springfield neighborhood