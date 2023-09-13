Man makes first court appearance; accused of brutally beating another man to death

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man accused of brutally beating another man to death made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb, Anthony Pearson, 53, appeared by video for his arraignment in Scott County Court early Wednesday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

Cobb said Pearson is currently being held on a no-bond warrant.

He has a bond hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

