Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Man makes first court appearance; accused of brutally beating another man to death

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of a man in Sikeston, Mo.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man accused of brutally beating another man to death made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Donald Cobb, Anthony Pearson, 53, appeared by video for his arraignment in Scott County Court early Wednesday afternoon.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

Related Stories
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...

Cobb said Pearson is currently being held on a no-bond warrant.

He has a bond hearing scheduled for Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Pearson is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree...
Investigators: Victim may have been hit with brick, typewriter in Sikeston murder investigation
A two-vehicle crash left two people injured on Tuesday afternoon, September 12.
2 injured in two-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
From left: Cody Johnson and Andrea Leftridge were taken into custody after leading law...
Couple in custody after leading McCracken Co. deputies on multiple vehicle chases
Police in Indiana said a woman died after a wheel broke off a truck and hit her vehicle Monday.
Officials: Woman dies after wheel breaks off truck, crashes through her car’s windshield, roof
Family members of both the victim and suspect question what happened leading up to McKinney’s...
Family of Sikeston murder victim speaks out

Latest News

Trooper Joseph “Cameron” Ponder, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 13, 2015 during a traffic stop....
KSP honors fallen Trooper Ponder
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Tabatha Ann Wilhite, 44, is wanted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree...
Woman wanted on drug charges after serious crash in Graves Co.
The federal government is offering a plan to help Glen Allen residents affected by flash...
Congressman Smith announces buyout offer for flood victims in Glen Allen